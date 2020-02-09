-$1.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) will announce earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.32) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.28). Atara Biotherapeutics reported earnings of ($1.75) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($5.54) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.63) to ($5.31). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($4.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.60) to ($3.09). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Atara Biotherapeutics.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.09.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Atara Biotherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atara Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.22.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 4.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 59.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ATRA stock opened at $13.18 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.16. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.38 and a 1-year high of $41.97. The company has a quick ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 9.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.