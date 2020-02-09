108,713 Shares in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Bought by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 108,713 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $6,675,000. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 1.6% of Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,036,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,112,307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319,802 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 162,854,317 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,829,887,000 after purchasing an additional 509,082 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,570,713 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,263,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644,196 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,207,892 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,045,682,000 after purchasing an additional 293,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 13,174,150 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $914,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $59.94. The company had a trading volume of 9,418,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,978,422. The firm has a market cap of $245.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.30 and a twelve month high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, New Street Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.58.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.