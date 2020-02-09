11,217 Shares in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,217 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 506.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 409.1% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 59.9% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE FRC traded down $1.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.01. 983,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,283,829. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.54. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $87.43 and a twelve month high of $122.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.92.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.12. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $877.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 14.62%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FRC. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.27.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

