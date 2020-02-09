114,707 Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 114,707 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,166,060 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $13,748,022,000 after acquiring an additional 8,635,296 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,403,227 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $823,703,000 after acquiring an additional 317,246 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,125,466 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $726,936,000 after acquiring an additional 951,833 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,419,970 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $603,496,000 after acquiring an additional 228,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,282,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $508,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,071 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.74. 14,104,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,865,766. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $203.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.04 and its 200-day moving average is $44.61. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $36.75 and a 52 week high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.84%.

In related news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Comcast to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine raised Comcast from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.08.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

