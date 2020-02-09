14,005 Shares in RIVERNORTH DO/COM (NYSE:OPP) Purchased by Shaker Financial Services LLC

Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of RIVERNORTH DO/COM (NYSE:OPP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RIVERNORTH DO/COM by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RIVERNORTH DO/COM by 10.3% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Ford Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RIVERNORTH DO/COM by 29.8% during the third quarter. Ford Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RIVERNORTH DO/COM by 14.5% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RIVERNORTH DO/COM during the fourth quarter worth about $182,000.

Shares of OPP stock opened at $16.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.52 and a 200 day moving average of $17.05. RIVERNORTH DO/COM has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $17.87.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th.

RIVERNORTH DO/COM Company Profile

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

