$161.20 Million in Sales Expected for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) to report $161.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cognex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $159.99 million and the highest is $163.99 million. Cognex reported sales of $193.29 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Cognex will report full year sales of $717.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $715.84 million to $721.43 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $791.52 million, with estimates ranging from $747.60 million to $817.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cognex.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CGNX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 price target on shares of Cognex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.27.

In other news, CEO Robert Willett sold 70,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $3,627,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,627,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,032,240 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,846,000 after purchasing an additional 199,700 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter worth $14,771,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter worth $299,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter worth $397,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter worth $512,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CGNX traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.49. The stock had a trading volume of 695,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a current ratio of 7.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.25. Cognex has a 12-month low of $39.98 and a 12-month high of $59.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.11 and a beta of 2.07.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

