$169.49 Million in Sales Expected for World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) to report sales of $169.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for World Acceptance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $163.40 million to $175.57 million. World Acceptance posted sales of $157.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that World Acceptance will report full year sales of $596.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $590.50 million to $602.66 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $638.61 million, with estimates ranging from $616.99 million to $660.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow World Acceptance.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($1.26). World Acceptance had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $147.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of World Acceptance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of World Acceptance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of World Acceptance in a research note on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in World Acceptance by 6,757.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 960 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in World Acceptance in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in World Acceptance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in World Acceptance by 16.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,210 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in World Acceptance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

World Acceptance stock traded down $3.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $78.51. 62,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,111. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.81. World Acceptance has a 52 week low of $71.08 and a 52 week high of $175.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.75 million, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 19.32, a current ratio of 20.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

