$169.49 Million in Sales Expected for World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) to report sales of $169.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for World Acceptance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $163.40 million to $175.57 million. World Acceptance posted sales of $157.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.
On average, analysts expect that World Acceptance will report full year sales of $596.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $590.50 million to $602.66 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $638.61 million, with estimates ranging from $616.99 million to $660.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow World Acceptance.
World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($1.26). World Acceptance had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $147.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in World Acceptance by 6,757.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 960 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in World Acceptance in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in World Acceptance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in World Acceptance by 16.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,210 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in World Acceptance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
World Acceptance stock traded down $3.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $78.51. 62,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,111. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.81. World Acceptance has a 52 week low of $71.08 and a 52 week high of $175.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.75 million, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 19.32, a current ratio of 20.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.
World Acceptance Company Profile
World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.
