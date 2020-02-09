19,803 Shares in Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) Purchased by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Domtar by 577.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 121,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,363,000 after purchasing an additional 103,857 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Domtar by 2,233.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 368,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,201,000 after purchasing an additional 352,859 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Domtar in the third quarter worth about $417,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Domtar by 0.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Domtar by 50.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 10,650 shares during the period. 94.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UFS opened at $33.83 on Friday. Domtar Corp has a twelve month low of $31.72 and a twelve month high of $53.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.67.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. Domtar had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Domtar’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Domtar Corp will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UFS shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Domtar to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Domtar from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Domtar in a report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Domtar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Domtar in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

