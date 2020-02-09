2,155 Shares in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) Purchased by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 35.2% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 5.0% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 2,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.15% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Shares of DTE stock opened at $133.61 on Friday. DTE Energy Co has a 1 year low of $117.58 and a 1 year high of $135.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.72. The company has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.22.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.05. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that DTE Energy Co will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $1.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 64.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America upgraded DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on DTE Energy from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $145.00 price objective on DTE Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on DTE Energy from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.18.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.