2,967 Shares in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,967 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in Alphabet by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,279.57, for a total value of $70,376.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $496,473.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.50, for a total value of $40,315.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,786.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,900,843 shares of company stock worth $316,798,003. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $3.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,479.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,172,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,434. The company has a market capitalization of $1,018.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.75. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,025.00 and a 1-year high of $1,503.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,416.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,286.83.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 54.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on GOOG. Cleveland Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,580.00 price target (up from $1,475.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cfra upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,737.00 to $1,761.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,591.10.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

