29,746 Shares in Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Inc (NYSE:RNP) Bought by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Inc (NYSE:RNP) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 29,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd by 568.5% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000.

Get Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd alerts:

NYSE RNP traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $25.00. The stock had a trading volume of 118,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,035. Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Inc has a 12-month low of $19.42 and a 12-month high of $25.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.74.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a $0.124 dividend. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th.

About Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Inc (NYSE:RNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.