$31.38 Million in Sales Expected for Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) will announce sales of $31.38 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Omeros’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $36.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $26.46 million. Omeros reported sales of $22.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Omeros will report full-year sales of $109.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $104.84 million to $114.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $148.49 million, with estimates ranging from $102.48 million to $194.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Omeros.

Get Omeros alerts:

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $29.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.19 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 547.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.81) earnings per share.

OMER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Omeros in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Omeros in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.40.

NASDAQ:OMER traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.61. 317,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,232. The firm has a market cap of $639.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 2.64. Omeros has a 52-week low of $12.31 and a 52-week high of $20.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.51.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Cable sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $131,600.00. 12.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Omeros in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Omeros in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Omeros in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omeros by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omeros in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Omeros

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

Further Reading: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Omeros (OMER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.