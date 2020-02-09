323 Shares in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Purchased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 323 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,342,365 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $807,980,000 after purchasing an additional 359,514 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 582,819 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,920,000 after purchasing an additional 7,046 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 318,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 310,358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,688,000 after purchasing an additional 28,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $41,066,000. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VMC traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $147.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 544,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,682. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.26 and a 200 day moving average of $142.73. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $101.30 and a one year high of $152.49.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 11.55%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Vulcan Materials from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.76.

In related news, insider Fehlberg Barry 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. Also, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.64, for a total value of $90,431.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

