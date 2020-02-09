324,977 Shares in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) Purchased by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 324,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,223,000. Deluxe accounts for about 1.5% of Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Deluxe by 234.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Deluxe by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Deluxe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hikari Power Ltd acquired a new stake in Deluxe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Deluxe by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

DLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti decreased their price target on Deluxe from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Deluxe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deluxe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

In related news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 1,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $97,807.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deluxe stock traded down $5.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.75. 877,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,895. Deluxe Co. has a 1-year low of $36.11 and a 1-year high of $54.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $522.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.57 million. Deluxe had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a positive return on equity of 35.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deluxe Co. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.60%.

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

