33,404 Shares in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Acquired by Strategic Advisors LLC

Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 33,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TFC. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 54,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 9,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 63,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 73.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In other news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 8,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $471,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,039.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donta L. Wilson sold 10,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total transaction of $582,456.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,045.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 225,327 shares of company stock valued at $12,227,882. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on TFC. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.38.

NYSE:TFC traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.27. 4,123,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,451,237. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.41 and a 200 day moving average of $52.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $44.51 and a 1-year high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 10.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.