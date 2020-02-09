3,440 Shares in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) Bought by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 282.8% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000.

NYSEARCA SHYG opened at $46.47 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.72 and a twelve month high of $47.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.34.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1897 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%.

