3,456 Shares in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Bought by SkyOak Wealt LLC

SkyOak Wealt LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,456 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.7% in the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 27,587 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% during the third quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 12,639 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% during the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 15,425 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Torch Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.0% during the third quarter. Torch Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,850 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.3% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,393 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.69.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $53.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.92. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52-week low of $49.03 and a 52-week high of $74.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $34.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.45 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.458 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.55%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

