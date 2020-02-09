3,712 Shares in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 16.6% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 100.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 10.7% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Surevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 8.7% in the third quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 6,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 7.5% in the third quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 500,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,361,000 after acquiring an additional 34,849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ESS shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Essex Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $331.77.

In other Essex Property Trust news, EVP Craig K. Zimmerman sold 4,379 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.59, for a total transaction of $1,360,073.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,989,528.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO John F. Burkart sold 4,400 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.89, for a total value of $1,376,716.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,601,054.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,273 shares of company stock worth $4,131,375 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

ESS traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $314.79. 328,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,443. Essex Property Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $271.58 and a fifty-two week high of $334.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $304.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $313.74. The company has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.19, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.32.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.42 by ($1.47). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 30.08%. The business had revenue of $375.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.30%.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Further Reading: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.