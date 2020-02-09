3,854 Shares in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Purchased by PBMares Wealth Management LLC

PBMares Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $289,343,000. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $201,678,000. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $182,537,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $178,225,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $109,487,000. 73.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on TFC. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Stephens decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Odeon Capital Group lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.38.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $54.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Truist Financial Corporation has a one year low of $44.51 and a one year high of $56.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.69.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 41.19%.

In other news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 8,580 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $471,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,039.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Donta L. Wilson sold 10,656 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total value of $582,456.96. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,045.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 225,327 shares of company stock valued at $12,227,882. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.