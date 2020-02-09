3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.15 Per Share

Brokerages predict that 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.15 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for 3M’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.09 and the highest is $2.23. 3M posted earnings of $2.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that 3M will report full-year earnings of $9.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.40 to $9.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $10.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.91 to $10.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow 3M.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $143.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.92.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,442,772.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,624. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total transaction of $278,956.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,419 shares of company stock worth $2,857,383. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MMM. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 66.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $160.08 on Friday. 3M has a 12 month low of $150.58 and a 12 month high of $219.75. The stock has a market cap of $93.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $174.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 63.30%.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

