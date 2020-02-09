46,137 Shares in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) Purchased by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 46,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000. XML Financial LLC owned 0.12% of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFXF. BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 51,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 7,621 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 188.4% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 58,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 38,095 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Resource Group increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 124,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 23,266 shares during the period.

VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.55. 187,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,385. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.15. VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $18.78 and a 1-year high of $20.68.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.0498 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%.

