6,798 Shares in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,798 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZG. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in Zillow Group by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 11,212.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 7.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on ZG shares. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Zillow Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.18.

NASDAQ ZG traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $50.14. The stock had a trading volume of 474,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,818. Zillow Group Inc has a 12-month low of $28.12 and a 12-month high of $51.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $745.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.27 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 13.95% and a negative return on equity of 7.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Zillow Group Inc will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

