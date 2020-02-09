716 Shares in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Purchased by SkyOak Wealt LLC

SkyOak Wealt LLC acquired a new position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 716 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hexavest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADBE. Griffin Securities lifted their target price on Adobe from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Adobe to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.28.

In other news, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 16,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.00, for a total value of $5,565,648.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $8,871,464.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,226,470.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,793 shares of company stock worth $21,169,089. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADBE stock opened at $366.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $342.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.55. Adobe Inc has a fifty-two week low of $249.10 and a fifty-two week high of $374.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $177.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.09.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

