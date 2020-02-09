$76.13 Million in Sales Expected for Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) will announce $76.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Culp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $76.80 million and the lowest is $75.33 million. Culp posted sales of $77.23 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Culp will report full-year sales of $296.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $295.87 million to $298.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $306.52 million, with estimates ranging from $304.74 million to $309.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Culp.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The textile maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $72.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.33 million. Culp had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 1.83%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CULP shares. ValuEngine upgraded Culp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Culp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Culp by 308.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,332 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Culp by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,441 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Culp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. increased its holdings in Culp by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 6,122 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Culp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CULP traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.51. 32,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,990. The firm has a market cap of $156.02 million, a P/E ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 3.19. Culp has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $21.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This is an increase from Culp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. Culp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.44%.

About Culp

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

