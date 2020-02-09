812 Shares in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Bought by Peachtree Investment Partners LLC

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 39.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $43,000.

SCHD stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.48. 834,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,086,092. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.72. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $49.72 and a 1-year high of $59.56.

