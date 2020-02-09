$87.29 Million in Sales Expected for Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) will post sales of $87.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Pluralsight’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $86.87 million and the highest estimate coming in at $87.77 million. Pluralsight reported sales of $67.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pluralsight will report full year sales of $315.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $314.97 million to $315.86 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $394.37 million, with estimates ranging from $387.05 million to $401.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pluralsight.

PS has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Pluralsight in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Pluralsight in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pluralsight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Pluralsight in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Pluralsight from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Shares of PS traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.47. 1,211,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,160,360. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.98. Pluralsight has a twelve month low of $14.84 and a twelve month high of $35.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.54 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

In related news, insider Nate Walkingshaw sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $117,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,901,755. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 16,000 shares of company stock worth $284,150 over the last quarter. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Pluralsight by 530.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pluralsight by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pluralsight by 121.5% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Pluralsight in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Pluralsight by 122.1% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

