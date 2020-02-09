Abyss Token (ABYSS) Market Cap Hits $2.28 Million

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. Abyss Token has a market capitalization of $2.28 million and approximately $515,226.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Abyss Token has traded up 16.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Abyss Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000101 BTC on major exchanges including Kyber Network, ZBG, Hotbit and Ethfinex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00038950 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $586.93 or 0.05917810 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded up 39.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004969 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00024012 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00129169 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00038922 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003112 BTC.

About Abyss Token

Abyss Token (CRYPTO:ABYSS) is a token. It was first traded on November 29th, 2017. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,091,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Abyss Token is medium.com/theabyss . Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss . The official website for Abyss Token is www.theabyss.com

Abyss Token Token Trading

Abyss Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, CoinPlace, Sistemkoin, Bilaxy, YoBit, Ethfinex, DDEX, ZBG, Hotbit, BitForex, HitBTC, CoinExchange, Kyber Network, IDEX and Indodax. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Abyss Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

