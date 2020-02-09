Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $58.65 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) will announce $58.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Acadia Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $60.62 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $56.81 million. Acadia Realty Trust posted sales of $69.45 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $233.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $222.11 million to $239.91 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $240.65 million, with estimates ranging from $229.68 million to $258.02 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Acadia Realty Trust.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

Shares of NYSE:AKR traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,954. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 53.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Acadia Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $24.58 and a fifty-two week high of $29.82.

In other news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 6,926 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $177,374.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

