Achain Reaches Market Cap of $8.38 Million (ACT)

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. Achain has a total market capitalization of $8.38 million and $1.68 million worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Achain has traded 32.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Achain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000089 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OOOBTC, Bitinka, Coinnest and Koinex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $339.92 or 0.03439766 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010094 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00222064 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00034571 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00128803 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Achain Profile

Achain’s launch date was June 25th, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 955,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Achain’s official website is www.achain.com

Achain Coin Trading

Achain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Huobi, Kucoin, Cobinhood, Bitbns, HitBTC, Indodax, OKEx, Koinex, Sistemkoin, CoinEgg, Coinnest and Bitinka. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

