Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Shows

Media headlines about Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) have been trending somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Activision Blizzard earned a media sentiment score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Activision Blizzard’s score:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.56.

NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.53. 12,919,306 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,042,397. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.50. The company has a market cap of $47.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.87. Activision Blizzard has a 12-month low of $39.85 and a 12-month high of $62.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Activision Blizzard’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Collister Johnson sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total value of $199,234.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 280,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,731,938.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

