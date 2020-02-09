ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Shares Down 17.1%

Shares of ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) fell 17.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.30 and last traded at $3.32, 8,374,383 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 653% from the average session volume of 1,112,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $12.00 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. ADMA Biologics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.20.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 6.42.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 260.92% and a negative return on equity of 203.21%. Research analysts predict that ADMA Biologics Inc will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 531.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 862,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,519 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 94.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,897,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,343,000 after purchasing an additional 919,260 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 47.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,448,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,474,000 after purchasing an additional 786,567 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 2,331.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 428,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 410,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 75.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 696,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 299,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease.

