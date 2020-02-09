ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Stock Price Down 10.2%

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) dropped 10.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.45 and last traded at $8.63, approximately 591,013 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 169% from the average daily volume of 219,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.61.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADTRAN from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub upgraded ADTRAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.09.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.09. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $115.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.70 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is -3,600.00%.

In other news, SVP Marc Kimpe purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.02 per share, with a total value of $27,060.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,778.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 736,447 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,284,000 after purchasing an additional 45,670 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 462,383 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after buying an additional 39,042 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,133,360 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,989,000 after buying an additional 171,295 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,483,161 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,668,000 after buying an additional 30,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in ADTRAN by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.

