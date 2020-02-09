Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $393.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.60 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a positive return on equity of 19.23% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Advanced Drainage Systems updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:WMS traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.77. 419,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,576. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.41 and a beta of 0.97. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 1-year low of $24.19 and a 1-year high of $47.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.51%.

In related news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 1,831 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total value of $70,731.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,380.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Joseph A. Chlapaty sold 1,000,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.40, for a total transaction of $37,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 745,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,883,794.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,058,831 shares of company stock valued at $39,599,232 in the last three months. Company insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WMS. Robert W. Baird set a $68.00 target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Barclays raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.80.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.