Aeron (ARN) Market Capitalization Reaches $3.15 Million

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 9th. In the last week, Aeron has traded up 15.2% against the dollar. One Aeron token can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00001557 BTC on exchanges including Radar Relay, Kucoin, Bit-Z and IDEX. Aeron has a market capitalization of $3.15 million and approximately $4.01 million worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aeron alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $345.30 or 0.03408041 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009919 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00227881 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00033306 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00131810 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Aeron Token Profile

Aeron launched on August 10th, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,988,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero . Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here

Aeron Token Trading

Aeron can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, HitBTC, IDEX, Mercatox, Binance, IDAX, Gate.io, Radar Relay, Kucoin, Bit-Z, Kuna and Coinrail. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeron using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aeron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.