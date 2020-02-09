AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AVAV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.25.

AeroVironment stock opened at $67.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.11, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.18 and a quick ratio of 9.01. AeroVironment has a 1 year low of $48.61 and a 1 year high of $95.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.68.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $83.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.53 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AeroVironment will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total transaction of $536,375.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 56,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,806,253.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total transaction of $421,000.80. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 56,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,420,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,376 shares of company stock valued at $2,699,719 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the third quarter valued at $46,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 126.6% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,123 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

