AES Corp (NYSE:AES) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its position in AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 881 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AES. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of AES by 1,375.4% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of AES by 116.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AES during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of AES during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AES during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 91.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AES alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on AES from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AES from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised AES from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. AES has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.51.

Shares of AES stock opened at $20.50 on Friday. AES Corp has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $20.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.08. AES had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AES Corp will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.1433 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. AES’s dividend payout ratio is 45.97%.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AES Corp (NYSE:AES).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.