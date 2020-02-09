Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agile Therapeutics, Inc. is a women’s health specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of new prescription contraceptive products. The Company’s lead product candidate is Twirla (TM), also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch currently in Phase 3 clinical development. Agile Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey. “

AGRX has been the subject of several other research reports. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 1st. William Blair upgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics to $5.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.95.

AGRX opened at $3.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.81. Agile Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $4.20.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 435,015 shares of Agile Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.69 per share, with a total value of $735,175.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGRX. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 43.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch, which completed Phase III clinical trials.

