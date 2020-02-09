Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) Shares Purchased by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 431.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 839 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in A. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 450.7% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 185.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 471 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1,184.1% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 24,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,970,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,569,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $812,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,587,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,685 shares of company stock valued at $7,470,816 over the last three months.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $83.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.41. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $65.35 and a 1 year high of $90.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.93.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The medical research company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 20.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

A has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.57.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

