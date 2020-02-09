Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 240,960 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 2,528 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $20,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,206 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,266 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Akamai Technologies news, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 25,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $2,198,939.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,939.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Gemmell sold 10,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $863,577.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,466.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AKAM traded down $0.83 on Friday, hitting $96.12. 1,242,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,262. The firm has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.53. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.06 and a twelve month high of $97.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AKAM. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

