Akroma (AKA) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.00

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 9th. Akroma has a market capitalization of $8,199.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Akroma coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Akroma has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Akroma alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $226.42 or 0.02245422 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00114231 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Akroma

Akroma (AKA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2018. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official website is akroma.io . Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Akroma’s official message board is medium.com/akroma

Akroma Coin Trading

Akroma can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akroma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Akroma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Akroma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akroma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.