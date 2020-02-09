Aladdin (ADN) Market Cap Reaches $6.71 Million

Aladdin (CURRENCY:ADN) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. Aladdin has a total market capitalization of $6.71 million and approximately $4.95 million worth of Aladdin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aladdin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, BITKER, BitForex and TOPBTC. Over the last week, Aladdin has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,100.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $227.84 or 0.02253592 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $447.70 or 0.04428244 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.92 or 0.00760807 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.45 or 0.00845228 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00115195 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00009573 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00025473 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.01 or 0.00702362 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Aladdin Profile

Aladdin (ADN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ScryptOG hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2015. Aladdin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,222,339,183 tokens. Aladdin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aladdin is adncoin.com . The official message board for Aladdin is medium.com/@adncoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ScryptOG – Memory light algorithm “

Buying and Selling Aladdin

Aladdin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, BitForex, BITKER and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aladdin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aladdin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aladdin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

