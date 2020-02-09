Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Stake Boosted by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 323.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,554 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,195 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.15% of Albemarle worth $11,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 84.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 21.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALB shares. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.15.

ALB stock opened at $82.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $58.63 and a 52-week high of $93.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.57.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. Albemarle had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $879.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $1,161,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,925 shares in the company, valued at $5,362,700.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.