Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Trading Down 5.1%

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)’s stock price dropped 5.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $82.10 and last traded at $82.54, approximately 2,337,707 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 2,230,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.95.

ALB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Albemarle from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.15.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.84 and its 200-day moving average is $69.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $879.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.67 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 15.94%. Albemarle’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $1,161,885.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,925 shares in the company, valued at $5,362,700.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Albemarle by 9.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,304,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $584,695,000 after buying an additional 682,231 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Albemarle by 6.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,256,385 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $507,101,000 after buying an additional 417,021 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Albemarle by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 642,727 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,944,000 after buying an additional 272,809 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle during the third quarter worth $12,003,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in Albemarle during the third quarter worth $9,246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

