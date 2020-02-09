Algorand Achieves Market Capitalization of $171.35 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 8th. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded 24.5% higher against the US dollar. Algorand has a total market cap of $171.35 million and $70.12 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00003055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx, BitMax and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $362.13 or 0.03588203 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009927 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00230842 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00033583 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00129052 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand’s total supply is 3,087,023,669 coins and its circulating supply is 555,751,826 coins. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation

Buying and Selling Algorand

Algorand can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, Hotbit and BitMax. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

