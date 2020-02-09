Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Matthews International Capital Management LLC

Matthews International Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,782,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 13,600 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 38.3% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $802,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 9.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,533,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,307,578,000 after acquiring an additional 6,830,518 shares during the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $748,808,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 20,840.6% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,471,834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,653,000 after buying an additional 2,460,030 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at $513,683,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 16.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,465,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,251,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.78% of the company’s stock.

BABA stock traded down $4.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $216.53. 13,783,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,535,910. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $217.34 and its 200 day moving average is $188.16. The firm has a market cap of $562.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $147.95 and a twelve month high of $231.14.

BABA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Nomura set a $215.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, DZ Bank started coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.21.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

