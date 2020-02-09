All Sports (SOC) Trading 37.2% Higher Over Last Week

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 9th. One All Sports coin can now be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $50.98, $51.55, $10.39 and $32.15. During the last seven days, All Sports has traded up 37.2% against the dollar. All Sports has a total market cap of $8.29 million and $601,123.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00039318 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $584.93 or 0.05786691 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 66% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004854 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00023717 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00120058 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00039480 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003111 BTC.

All Sports Coin Profile

All Sports is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 coins. All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports . The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com . All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

All Sports Coin Trading

All Sports can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $32.15, $5.60, $18.94, $51.55, $24.43, $50.98, $20.33, $24.68, $33.94, $13.77, $10.39 and $7.50. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire All Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase All Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

