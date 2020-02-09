Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.15.

ALNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNA traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.60. 303,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,374. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.43. The stock has a market cap of $66.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.74. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $7.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALNA. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 48.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 484,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 158,908 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 50,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 24,500 shares during the last quarter. 64.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

