Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 443,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,603 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.40% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $51,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ALNY. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,571.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY traded up $3.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.48. 842,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 671,684. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.81 and a 52 week high of $128.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.65.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.25) by ($0.22). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 403.24% and a negative return on equity of 54.13%. The business had revenue of $71.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.82) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 241.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 8,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $882,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 41,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $4,830,054.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,186.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,778 shares of company stock valued at $15,342,228. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ALNY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Nomura reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.17.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

