Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.25) by ($0.22), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 403.24% and a negative return on equity of 54.13%. The business had revenue of $71.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.82) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 241.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $125.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.43 and its 200-day moving average is $96.65. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $65.81 and a fifty-two week high of $128.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.38.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 8,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $882,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 41,037 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $4,830,054.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,186.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,778 shares of company stock worth $15,342,228 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALNY. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Nomura reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.17.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.