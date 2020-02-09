Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) PT Lowered to $19.00

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.00.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

NASDAQ AOSL opened at $10.53 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.40 million, a P/E ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.55. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $8.22 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $117.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.10 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 0.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Bing Xue sold 8,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total value of $116,395.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications worldwide. The company offers power discrete products, such as metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.